June 12: Dele Momodu speaks over alleged omission from national honours

A presidential aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has reacted to controversies and backlash trailing his alleged omission from the list of people conferred national honours by President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu had conferred several distinguished people in the country with various national honours to mark this year’s Democracy day.

The president conferred the national honours on some nationalists who actively fought the military junta.

But, Momodu, who is believed to be an active member of the struggle for democracy in Nigeria was missing from the list.

Reacting to his omission from the list, Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, mocked Dele Momodu for not being included despite challenging Wike’s whereabouts during the struggle against the military junta.

Posting on X, the Minister’s spokesman wrote: “I no come hear the name of Babalawo Dele Momodu, who dey always boast of running abroad to fight for actualization of June 12 among those wey Presido Tinubu confer with National Honour today, for the June 12 struggle.

“Abi nah National Honour for publishing Photo Book dem go give am ni?

“Person Japa go abroad go hustle, he dey lie give us say him go exile go fight for June 12.

“Everyday, he will be shouting; “Where was Wike when we were fighting for June 12, bla bla bla.”

“As he no dey among June 12 Heroes wey Presido Tinubu honour today nko?

However, Momodu while responding to several reactions that trailed behind his omission from the list noted that the development was a blessing in disguise for him

This was according to a statement he personally signed on Wednesday and made available to The Eagle Online.

In his words: “I wish to humbly disagree with all those who have reached out to me protesting or complaining that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “deliberately” missed out my name in the JUNE 12 HONORS’ List released earlier today.

“I will like to make the following observations: It is the prerogative of every government to determine those it wishes to recognise and honor.

“Honorary awards are endless and can be given now, later or never. There are well deserving heroes whose names were clearly omitted.

“JUNE 12 1993 has been extremely kind to me by offering me the opportunities to fight for Democracy in various capacities.

“I was amply compensated by the collective sacrifices made by Nigerians. I returned from exile with so many goodies as ordained by almighty God, including the global brand, Ovation International, a second address & citizenship in the UK, a third address in Ghana, worldwide fame & acclaim, and so on.

“I would have been embarrassed to be recognized by a regime that’s unapologetically trampling on tenets of democracy and dangerously leading our dear beloved nation down the slope of dictatorship and full-blown tyranny.

“On the other hand, it would have been considered rude and impudent of me to reject such a National honor from a man I still consider my Big Brother and friend, despite my vehement disagreement and displeasure with him over matters of political views…

“I wish to sincerely thank the President for rescuing me from what might have been misconstrued as compromise, arrogance or disrespect…

“Massive congratulations to all the honorees..”

