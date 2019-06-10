President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, signed the Public Holidays Act Amendment Bill into law.

Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja.

Enang said that the Act declared June 12 of every year as public holiday and Democracy Day in Nigeria.

He said: “It amends the Public Holidays Act which now removes May 29 of every year as a public holiday and now makes it June 12, democracy as a public holiday in Nigeria henceforth.

“By this Act, May 29 is no more a Public Holiday.”

Buhari had on June 6, 2018, declared June 12 to be the new Democracy Day in commemoration of the democratic election of MKO Abiola on June 12, 1993.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday declared June 12, as a public holiday, to commemorate the nation’s National Democracy Day.