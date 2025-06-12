June 12: Bamidele lauds Aiyedatiwa’s developmental strides

Senate Leader, Dr. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has reaffirmed the enduring significance of the June 12 democratic struggle, calling on Nigerians to sustain the spirit of resilience, justice, and national unity that the historic date represents.

Bamidele, who was the Guest Speaker at the 2025 June 12 Democracy Day commemoration organized by the Ondo State Government, delivered his address through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN.

The commemorative event, held at the International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, drew a distinguished audience, including the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, royal fathers, members of the state executive and legislature, and civil society leaders.

In his keynote speech titled “June 12: Losses and Gains in Relationship to Today’s Democratic Realities in Nigeria”, Bamidele described the June 12, 1993, presidential election as a turning point in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, both for its profound losses and its long-term gains.

“The annulment of the 1993 election shattered public confidence in the electoral process, suppressed the people’s will, delayed democratic development, and created an enduring trust deficit in governance.” The address read.

He lamented that the injustice of June 12 has yet to be fully resolved, despite the eventual recognition of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s mandate and legacy.

However, the Senate Leader also highlighted the gains of the struggle, particularly the return to democratic rule in 1999 and the institutional recognition of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. He praised the formal posthumous honour of Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and called it a symbolic, albeit belated, gesture toward national healing.

“June 12 is no longer just a date on the calendar. It is a mirror through which we must continually examine ourselves. It represents sacrifice, courage, and the collective will of the Nigerian people.” Bamidele said.

He also emphasized that the democratic dividends of the post-1999 era, including 25 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, must not be taken for granted.

In a more contemporary reflection, Senator Bamidele highlighted the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing them as a direct outcome of the June 12 struggle. He cited key reforms under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including economic and fiscal policies, foreign exchange unification, improved revenue generation, infrastructural development, health care reforms, power sector investments, and enhanced national security.

“President Tinubu, himself a frontline figure in the June 12 pro-democracy movement, has laid the foundation for structural transformation through bold and often difficult reforms. These include removing fuel subsidies, improving fiscal discipline, expanding health insurance, investing in infrastructure, and promoting technological innovation,” Bamidele noted.

Senator Bamidele also commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his remarkable developmental strides in Ondo State, encapsulated in the administration’s strategic blueprint titled “OUR EASE”, which stands for Opportunities, Unity, Reform, Education, Agriculture, Security, and Empowerment. He lauded the governor’s commitment to inclusive governance, economic revitalization, and infrastructural renewal, noting that the OUR EASE agenda aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at the federal level. According to the Senate Leader, this synergy between the state and federal governments demonstrates a unified vision for national development, democratic consolidation, and the delivery of tangible benefits to the people.

He pointed to a growing economy, stabilized foreign reserves (rising from $4 billion in 2023 to $23 billion in 2025), increased investor confidence, and a reduction in Nigeria’s debt servicing ratio, as indicators of democratic progress.

Senator Bamidele urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, engaged, and united in preserving democratic values.

“We owe it to MKO Abiola. We owe it to the countless martyrs of democracy. Above all, we owe it to ourselves and generations unborn to build a Nigeria where democracy is not just a system of government but a way of life, inclusive, accountable, and just,” he declared.

