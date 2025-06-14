June 12: Abiola’s daughter, Hafsat hails Tinubu over her parents’ posthumous honour

Hafsat Abiola, daughter of the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O Abiola, has commended President Bola Tinubu for conferring posthumous award on her parents.

President Tinubu had conferred several distinguished people in the country with various national honours to mark this year’s Democracy day.

The Awardees comprises Nigerians both living and dead, who had contributed to the country’s democratic journey.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, Hafsat expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising her mum’s efforts in restoring democracy to the country.

“I wish to thank President Tinubu for the conferment of national honour on my late mother Kudirat Abiola over her June 12 struggle.

“There are no words to adequately express the depth of gratitude I feel at President Tinubu’s posthumous conferment of the merit of CFR on my mum, Kudirat Abiola.

“She was guided both by love and a sense of duty to defend her husband’s mandate and to work with many across the country for the restoration of democracy.

“Yet, I have no doubt that she would have been overwhelmed with joy to be so honoured, even in death,” she stated.

Hafsat, stated that her gratitude was on behalf of the Adeyemi and Abiola families .

“I thank Mr President for deeming her worthy of this recognition and for the gift of witnessing the conferment of national honours on so many of the heroes and heroines of the June 12 struggle.

“May the conferment of this awards strengthen our collective resolve to respond to the calls for national service,” she concluded.

