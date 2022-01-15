Juju Singer Dayo Kujore’s family announces his burial

The family of late Nigerian juju singer, Dayo Kujore. has announced his burial plans.

The daughter of the super star, Ayinke, announced the burial plans in a post on her Instagram page on Saturday.

According to Ayinke, who is also a signer, the wake will hold on January 27, 2022 at Kujore’s compound in Igbore Robiyan Village at 4pm.

She said the burial service will take place on January 28, 2022 at Emmanuel Africa Church, Igbore Robiyan.

Kujore died on January 10, 2022 at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

He was aged 69.