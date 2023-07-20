Judy Austin speaks on report she was dating Yul Edochie while still married

828 828

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has reacted to reports that she started dating her new husband and actor, Yul Edochie, while she was still married to her former husband.

The prominent Nollywood actress reacted to the development via a video she uploaded on Edochie’s Facebook page.

Austin said her former marriage ended years before she met and married Edochie.

She said: “My previous marriage ended in March 2013.

“And I set my eyes on Yul Edochie for the first time years after my marriage was completely dissolved.

“So, anyone saying otherwise, they are plainly lying.

“If I’m lying, if I saw Yul while in my previous marriage, let all the curses that people have been heaping on me, let it happen to me billion times over.

“But if for any reason, I’m saying the truth, if I saw Yul for the first time years after my marriage was completely dissolved, let all the curses go back to the people laying the curses a billion times over.”