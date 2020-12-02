The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has said the Judiciary topped the Nigeria Corruption Index between 2018 and 2020.

The anti-corruption agency in a report released on Tuesday, claimed that about N9.457 billion was offered and paid as bribe by lawyers.

The report, titled: “Nigeria Corruption Index: Report of a pilot survey,” was made public by the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), in Abuja.

The survey was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, the intellectual arm of the ICPC.

Six female judges, according to the agency, reported that they were offered N3.307billion and five male judges N392.2million.

The anti-corruption commission said the cases of outright demand and offer of bribes were “mostly linked to election matters”.

Owasanoye said the Nigeria Corruption Index “indicates that both the public and private sectors are complicit in the high corruption levels in Nigeria.

“The survey also identifies the specific practices that are contributing to the corruption levels. This is the sort of information that stakeholders require to plan and evaluate their anti-corruption work.

“ICPC is committed to stopping corruption in Nigeria using all lawful means and capabilities, including deployment of knowledge and data for effective anti-corruption action.”