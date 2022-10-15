Judiciary suspends Magistrate, move another over alleged misconduct

The Kebbi State High Court has set up an administrative panel to investigate allegations of alleged misconduct against two Chief Magistrates.

This was contained in a statement by the High Court Chief Registrar, Hussaini Abdullahi-Zuru, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

One of the Magistrates, Mustapha Umar-Maccido, was alleged to have absconded from duty, while other, Umar Salihu-Kokami, was said to have slapped a lawyer and two other persons.

Abdullahi-Zuru said Umar-Maccido would proceed on suspension, while Salihu-Kokami has been moved to the Headquarters.

He said: “Chief Magistrate Mustapha Umar-Maccido was reasonably suspected to have absconded from his duty post, Chief Magistrates Court, Kalgo, since September 2022, after the expiration of his two weeks casual leave.

“He was alleged to have been in private practice in other jurisdictions even though he is a serving Chief Magistrate.

“Accordingly, he is hereby suspended pending the report of an Administrative Committee set up to investigate the matter,”

Abdullahi-Zuru added that Salihu-Kokani of Chief Magistrates’ Court III, Birnin Kebbi was recalled to the headquarters for judicial misconduct.

He said: “There was an allegation of gross and judicial misconduct against him by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, that on September 12, he slapped a State Counsel, Abdullahi Bawa Dan Bauchi and two other persons.

“The act took place at the premises of Chief Magistrate Court I, Birnin Kebbi, which he was assigned to take over a case against some staff of the Ministry of High Education.

“Accordingly, the office of the Chief Registrar hereby directs his recall to the headquarters, pending the outcome of the report of an Administrative Committee set up to investigate the matter.”