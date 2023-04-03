Judgment compliance: Police release 67 vehicles, motorcycles to Shi’ites

The Kaduna State Police Command has released 67 vehicles and motorcycles to the members of Shi’ites, an Islamic Group.

Mark Abu, Counsel for the plaintiffs, confirmed this development in Zaria, Kaduna State, where the release took place.

Abu said this was an execution of the judgement of a Kaduna State High Court, which directed the police to release to his clients their respective vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles.

He said: “We were at the MTD Police Station Zaria to witness the release of movable properties of my clients.

“On November 9, 2022, Justice Amina Bello of the Kaduna State High Court entered judgment in favour of my clients on the strength of the affidavit evidence and exhibits.

“After obtaining the judgment, the order of the court was served on the Commissioner of Police, who is the first defendant in the case.”

Abu added the Commissioner minuted the order to the Area Commander, Zaria, who subsequently directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the MTD Police Station to release the vehicles.

The counsel noted that the number of the vehicles filed in the court processes were a lot more than the vehicles they met at the police station.

“We will discuss with our clients on the options available and the one we will explore,” Abu said

However, the police officer, who supervised the release of the vehicles to the plaintiffs, declined comments on the matter, stressing that he was not authorised to do so.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on December 15, 2021, the plaintiffs: Mohammed-Auwal Yakubu and 77 others, who are members of Shi’ite group, filed a writ of Summons against the Commissioner of Police and Attorney-General of Kaduna State.

The writ was hinged on an order of the Kaduna State High Court directing the defendants to release unto the plaintiffs their respective vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles.

The writ showed that the vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles were in the custody of the police since 2015.