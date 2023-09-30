Judgement: Tinubu’s Minister, Deputy Governor, Senator storm Ogun tribunal

Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako; Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele and the Senator representing Ogun West, Olamilekan Adeola, have stormed venue of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi arrived the court at 7.55am, while Salako came shortly later.

They were accompanied by other aides of governor Dapo Abiodun, including commissioner designates and the deputy chief of staff.

A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Akinosi, has also arrived the tribunal.

The Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal will be delivering its judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against the victory of Dapo Abiodun, in the March 18 governorship election.

Also Read:

Our correspondent reports that scores of security operatives took over the court as early as 6am.

All roads to the Isabo court have been barricaded to prevent both human and vehicular movement, as two armoured personnel carriers were mounted in front of the court.

The security operatives also prevented some journalists from gaining access into the court premises.