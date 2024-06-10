Judgement Day rules Monday Night Raw in Clash at the Castle

World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest along with members of the Judgement Day namely Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito ended last Monday Night Raw on a high note after seeing off opponents threatening various members of the group.

After defeating Rey Mysterio last Monday, Priest was subject to an attack by his Clash at the Castle Rival, Drew McIntire.

While the rest of his team trooped to his rescue, McIntire seemed to have had the upper hand, before Priest emerged to slam his challenger crashing through the announcement table.

Both men have been at loggerhead since Priest cashed in on his Money In The Bank contract just a few minutes after McIntire stripped Seth Rollins off the World Heavyweight title at Wrestlemania. Priest overpowered the tired Scot to ensure his reign as champion lasted just a few minutes.

Their rivalry will come to a head at the Clash at the Castle Live Event which is set to hold in Scotland, McIntire’s country on June 15, 2024. The duels among other exciting clashes will be broadcast live on the WWE Network (ch 68) on GOtv. Before then, McIntire is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight as tensions continue to escalate between the duo.

Also Read:

However, all may not be well with other members of the faction following a recent turn of interesting events. After Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley, the only female member of the Judgement Day, her lover, Dominik Mysterio tried to interfere in Morgan’s WWE Women Championship match against Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of Ring event in May, but his interference only aided Morgan’s victory. After the match, she kissed Dominik.

The Women’s Champion was required to fight a steel cage rematch with Lynch two week ago, Dominik’s second attempt at vengeance aided Morgan’s victory again. Last Monday Night Raw Morgan openly flirted with Dominik and declared her interest in taking him away from his injured lover, Ripley. She made a move to kiss him again before Finn Balor stood in her way.

WWE Universe are curious to discover what Morgan’s interest in Dominik would mean for the unity of the group ahead of Damian Priest’s title defence challenge against Drew McIntire in Scotland. What does Morgan have in her sleeves for Dominik again? Find out tonight on the next edition of the Monday Night Raw at 1am on WWE Network (ch 68).

Don’t miss out on the action set to happen on Monday Night Raw. Stay connected to watch all the fights and action taking place tonight. Download MyGOtv app or dial *288# to subscribe, reconnect or upgrade your package. You can also download the GOtv Stream app for nonstop sporting action.