Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday warned parties against contempt of court in a suit filed by the embattled Managing Director of HealthPlus Limited, Bukky George, to stop her removal.

The judge gave the warning in a ruling, following a complaint by George’s lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), that policemen were on the court premises on Wednesday attempting to arrest his client.

Ayorinde’s complaint came after the judge had earlier adjourned the matter till November 16 to decide the valid counsel for HealthPlus Limited.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said the attempt to arrest George was contrary to the undertaking earlier given by the defence counsel, Oluseye Opasanya (SAN).

Ruling, Justice Oguntoyinbo said: “I have listened to learned Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, that in contradiction of the undertaking made by the defendant, the police still attempted to arrest the plaintiff.

“The court will not fold its arms and allow anarchy in a case pending before it.

“Consequently, an order of status quo is hereby made.

“Nobody should take any step that will undermine the decision of this court.

“If anybody does so, such will be in contempt of court.”