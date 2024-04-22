Judge vacates order suspending Ganduje as APC National Chairman

A Kano State High Court presided by Justice Usman Na’Abba on Monday vacated the order he earlier gave suspending Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as a member of the All Progressive Congress.

The applicants, Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani Barguma, had claimed to be the Chairman and Secretary respectively of the APC Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of the State.

They had secured an order suspending Ganduje as the Chairman of the Party.

The respondents in the suit are the APC, the National Working Committee, the State Executive Committee, APC Kano Chapter and Ganduje.

Justice Na’Abba,granted the order upon reading a Motion Ex-Parte together with a 27 paragraph affidavit dated April 22 sworn to by one Glory Adah a litigation secretary in the 4th respondent’s solicitor law firm.

“After hearing, L. O. Oyewoo, A. Falana Esq and J. Essiet , counsel for the 4th Respondent/Applicant, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted,” he held.

The interim injunction order is for staying of the execution of the order of interim injunction contained in the ruling of the court delivered on April 17, directing parties to maintain status quo ante as at April 15, in relation to the suspension of Ganduje from the APC by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee pending the hearing and determination of the 4th respondent/applicant Motion on Notice..

The Judge then adjourned the matter until April 30 for hearing of the case.