The Nigerian Judicial Council through a letter from the Chief Justice of Nigeria last year sacked Justice Rita Ajumogobia-Ofili

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos made this known on Friday at the continuation of the trial of Ajumogobia-Ofili for money laundering and corruption.

Justice Aikawa ruled that thw accused is no more a judicial officer and so can be tried in a court of law for any offence.

He said the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari to the CJN last year was clear that she has ceased to be a judge.

The accused is on trial along with Godwin Obla for conspiracy and money laundering charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.