Judge to deliver judgements in 10 labour cases same day

After series of adjournments due to annual vacation, transfer of judges and ill-health, Justice David Isele has finally fixed November 16, 2017 to deliver 10 judgements on labour related matters at the National Industrial Court, Abuja.

The November 16 date, according to the clerk of the court, was arrived at due to inability of the judge to deliver judgement on November 10, 2017 owing to undisclosed ailments.

Some of the cases have suffered adjournment as far back as April 2017 when final addresses were adopted by lawyers in the matters.

As early as 8am on Friday, lawyers and litigants whose cases were fixed for judgement had stormed the court for the verdict, but however began to leave the court at around 9.45am when the announcement was made that the court would not sit again.

Prominent among the cases slated for judgement are Yushau Shuaib Against Federal Government on Civil Service Matters, Maureen Imuekehle Against Fortune Micro Finance Bank, John Ochigbo Against Union Bank of Nigeria, Rabiu Mahmud against Total Facilities Management Limited and Sunday Agara Against Total Facilities Management Limited.

Others are Prince Nworgu against Total Facilities Management Limited, David Azuokwu against Unity Capital Assurance Plc, while Akudo Adebayo against Colvi Limited and Bose Edward Olu against Rev. Sis. Elizabeth Shaibu are for ruling.

Although the lawyers and litigants did not make open comment on the inability of the court to sit and deliver the judgement, it was evident that they were not happy with the turn-of-the event, especially those whose matters had been adjourned for up to five times.

The litigants particularly were seen murmuring that their lawyers ought to have been contacted by the court management that the court would not seat.