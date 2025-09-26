Judge stands down for ruling on Nnamdi Kanu ‘s medical fitness controversy

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has stood down proceedings in Nnamdi Kanu ‘s trial for ruling on motion seeking his transfer to National Hospital Abuja for medical attention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is being prosecuted on allegations bordering on terrorism.

Justice Omotosho stood down the matter, on Friday, after counsel for the Federal Government, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, and Kanu’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, adopted their processes and presented their arguments for and against the application.

Earlier upon resumed hearing, Ikpeazu argued that there was an existence of a documentary evidence in support of their motion.

The lawyer said that a medical report by a Professor of Medicine, Austin Agaji, testified to the fact that Kanu needed to be transferred to the National Hospital for further treatment.

But Awomolo vehemently disagreed with Ikpeazu’s submission.

The senior lawyer said in opposing their motion, a counter affidavit was filed on September 15.

He prayed the court to refuse Kanu’s request.

He said that the Federal Government cares so much about Kanu’s health and needs, in that the earlier order made by the court, was strictly complied with by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“Your lordship made an order that the defendant should be allowed to see any of his relations, any doctor of his choice and his lawyers. All these were obeyed,” he said.

He said besides, the DSS allowed Kanu to be taken to any of his desired medical facilities.

Awomolo, however, argued that taking the IPOB leader to National Hospital Abuja would not be in the interest of national security.

He said that Kanu, who is said to be a flight risk, might pose a security threat to people seeking medical attention at the hospital should the facility be attacked.

Besides, he argued that Prof. Agaji who authored the medical report neither works at National Hospital nor was there any evidence that the treatment administered to Kanu was inefficient.

He said issues about the IPOB leader’s health by his medical consultant was exaggerated and made in bad faith to send false health narrative challenges to the public.

The lawyer said that in order to get an independent report on Kanu’s medical fitness, the DSS had constituted a seven-member panel of medical experts from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

He urged the court to permit the panel to ascertain Kanu’s fitness within one week.

Ikpeazu, however, said he was not aware of the composition of panel from the NMA.

When Justice Omotosho then asked Ikpeazu if he would be interested in allowing a panel from NMA to come up with an independent report, the lawyer said he would if the court made the order.

The judge then stood down the matter for ruling.

