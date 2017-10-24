Judge signs subpoena for Jonathan to appear in court

A former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has been ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, The Punch is reporting.

The highly authoritative newspaper said it was told that Metuh’s legal team filed the draft subpoena before Justice Okon Abang shortly after Monday’s proceedings in the suit.

The court official said the judge signed the subpoena after retiring to his chambers at the end of Monday’s proceedings.

The source, however, indicated that Jonathan’s court appearance on Wednesday would be dependent on whether or not he would be served with the subpoena signed by the judge between Monday and today (Tuesday).

The Punch said it learnt that the Abuja home of the ex-President was indicated on the subpoena as his service address.

Metuh had on Monday through his lead counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), told the court that he would seek to subpoena the ex-President as a witness.

This was based on the fact that most of Metuh’s defence witnesses, including Ben Nwosu, who ended his testimony earlier on Monday, had insisted that the N400 million paid to the ex-spokesperson for the PDP from the Office of the National Security Adviser in November 2014 (the money being part of the case against Metuh), was directly authorised by Jonathan.