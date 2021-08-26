Judge restores Secondus as PDP national chairman

Justice Nusirat Umar of the Kebbi State High Court has ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party,

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

Secondus and the PDP are first and second respondents respectively in the suit before the court by three claimants and members of the party: Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman.

Recall that a Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt on Monday had suspended Secondus as the party’s chairman but Justice Umar stayed the action of the Rivers court

The vacation judge granted “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.”

Details later…