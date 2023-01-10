Judge orders labourer to clean police station for stealing N50,000

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered a 28-year-old labourer, Mohammed Musa to sweep the community police station for six months for stealing N50,000 from his neighbour’s bank account.

Musa, who lives in Kubwa, Abuja pleaded guilty to cheating and theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman ordered the convict to clean the police station for six months or pay a fine of 20,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Shaibu of the same address reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station, Abuja on Jan. 3

Ogada said that on Dec. 28 at about 2: p.m, the convict told the complainant that someone sent him money through the complainant’s account.

He said the convict asked the complainant to give him his cell phone to check incoming bank alerts.

He told the court that after collecting the phone from the complainant, the convict used the cell phone and transfered N50,000 from the complainant’s bank account into his own Fidelity account.

The prosecutor said the convict transferred the sum without the consent of the complainant and ran to unknown place but was later caught and handed over to the police.

Ogada said that during police investigation, the convict confessed and the money was recovered from him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 322 and 288 of Penal Code.