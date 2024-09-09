Judge kidnapped in June regains freedom, police orderly ‘executed’, wife driver still held

The Judge of the Borno State High Court, Justice Haruna Mshelia, who was abducted alongside his wife, driver and orderly by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Biu-Damaturu-Maiduguri Road on June 24, 2024, has regained his freedom, Vanguard News is reporting.

According to the highly revered newspaper, the wife of the Judge, Binta, and driver were still in the captivity of the kidnappers.

The police orderly of the judge was reported to have been executed.

Vanguard quoted a blog: loyalnigerianlawyer.com obtained, as reporting: “Alhamdulillah (We give thanks to God), we have just received the news of the release (from BH captivity) of Justice Mshelia.

“May Allah Almighty protect us all from any form of mishap.

“The legal community welcomes this relieving news as it solemnly prays for the quick release of the remaining captives.”

