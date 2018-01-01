Judge handling Dino Melaye’s case dies during cross over church service

Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the Kabba Resident High Court Judge in Kogi Stte handling the case of attempted assassination of Senator Dino Melaye is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on December 31, 2017 at about 11:40pm during a cross-over service to 2018.

According to a reliable source close to the family, Akogu, who had vowed not to sleep before the cross-over to 2018, was neither sick nor showed any symptom of ill health.

His wife, Vicky Akogu, who confirmed the death, said the late judge and one-time Director of Public Prosecution in the state, was hale and hearty before his sudden death.

She said she watched her husband’s death like a movie and could hardly believe herself.

Commenting on the incident from Akogu family house in Idah, the Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Yahaya Ademu, said the body had been deposited at the Grimmard Hospital Mortuary, Anyigba.

The late judge, in his late 50s, was until his death handling the case of attempted assassination of Melaye.

NAN reports that the Ijumu Local Government Administrator, Taofiq Isah, and four others are being tried in the matter.

NAN.