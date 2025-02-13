Judge adjourns proceedings in N228.4m forfeiture case against ex-Abia governor

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, adjourned proceedings in the N228.4 million forfeiture case against the former governor of Abia, Theodore Orji until April 7.

The adjournment followed the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to publish the interim forfeiture order of the sum of over N228.4 million linked to Orji.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Nwite had, on January 3, granted an order of temporary freezing of the funds to the Federal Government on allegations of money laundering.

Justice Nwite, in that ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, also directed the commission to make publication of the order on its website and Daily Trust Newspaper.

The judge directed that interested parties should show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

When the matter was called on Thursday, the EFCC’lawyer, Yusuf, informed the court that the matter was slated for report of compliance with the January 3 order of the court.

She, however, expressed regret that the anti-graft agency was yet to carry out the directive.

The lawyer hinged the delay on the inability of her office to access the order on time to enable them place the publication on their website and the newspaper.

“We promise that by Monday, the order would have been carried out,” she said.

Yusuf then sought an adjournment to enable them do the needful.

Justice Nwite, after listening to her submission, adjourned the matter until April 7 for report of compliance.

NAN reports that Orji also served as two-term senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District before his retirement from active politics.

The anti-graft agency had, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/03/V/2025, brought the suit pursuant to Section 44(2)b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The motion dated December 30, 2024 and filed January 2 by Yusuf, was also brought under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The lawyer sought an order granting an interim freezing and forfeiture of the sum of N228, 497, 773. 12 domiciled with Keystone Bank set out in the schedule attached to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She also sought “an order authorising the commission to make publication of interim freezing/forfeiture order made by this honourable court on the EFCC website and Daily Trust Newspaper and the interested parties to show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.”

The lawyer, in her five-ground argument, said the money described in the schedule was subject matter of investigation by the EFCC and found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Ltd.

She said it was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd is alleged to have conspired with others to defraud Abia State Government to wit: conspiracy, abuse of office, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and diversion of public funds.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd, in whose possession the monies were found, is reasonably suspected to have conspired with Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, the former Governor of Abia State, some officials in the former governor’s administration and his family members,” she said.

Yusuf said they were being investigated by EFCC for the allegations following intelligence report received by the commission against Orji.

According to her, there is need to preserve the monies pending investigation and/or prosecution.

