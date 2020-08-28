When Cynthia Morgan accused her former record label head, Jude Okoye, for her career misfortune, not many were surprised because of Okoye’s perceived reputation with artistes attached to the Northside Entertainment.

However, the singer went live on Instagram to demand her money from Okoye.

In the video, she was seen having an exchange with an unidentified person at an undisclosed location.

Morgan said: “Jude Okoye should give me my money.

“You went live on the internet and told everyone that I owe you money and I don’t owe you money.”

Meanwhile, the unidentified male voice told the singer that Okoye will not be able to give her the money if she goes live on Instagram.