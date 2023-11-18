Jude Bellingham wins Golden Boy award

Jude Bellingham has secured the Golden Boy award for 2023, with the Real Madrid and England midfielder recognised for his impressive performances at club and international level this year.

The 20-year-old was the clear favourite to secure the accolade, and he has become the third English player to secure the award after Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Raheem Sterling in 2014.

Erling Haaland was named the Golden Boy for 2020, before Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi were handed the award in the last two years.

“Now I have this beautiful award I will strive for more,” Bellingham said in a short video message.

“I want to keep pushing the limits of my potential and hopefully many more trophies to come. I’d like to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far at Birmingham [City], [Borussia] Dortmund and now Madrid. It wouldn’t be possible without them.

“Lastly and most importantly my family who give me the support and motivation and love every day to keep striving.”

The Englishman follows the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in being named the best player aged under 21, and he will officially be given the honour on December 4.

Bellingham also won the Kopa Trophy for the world’s best player aged under 21 at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris at the end of last month.

The midfielder scored 14 goals and registered seven assists in 42 appearances for Dortmund during the 2022-23 campaign before making a big-money move to Real Madrid over the summer.

Bellingham has been in incredible form for the Spanish giants this term, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

The ex-Birmingham youngster has 10 goals and two assists in his opening 11 La Liga appearances, while he has netted three goals and provided one assist in three Champions League appearances.

Bellingham has also scored once in five appearances for England in 2023, but he is not involved in the current squad due to a shoulder problem which he suffered while representing Real Madrid.

The midfielder is currently working to be fit for his club’s next match, which comes against Cadiz on November 26.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, are believed to have attempted to acquire Bellingham when it became clear that he would be leaving Dortmund, but Real Madrid won the race to secure his signature.