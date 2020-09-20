The has been jubilation in the camp of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as he widens the lead over his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Saturday’s election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission began the announcement of the results by local government areas in the early hours of Sunday.

Before the electoral umpire announced a break in the announcement of the results, Obaseki had taken 11 out of the 14 LGAs that had come in, leaving Ize-Iyamu with three.

And in some cases, the margin were quite wide.

The results from the 14 LGAs are contained in stories published elsewhere on this news website.

Edo State has 18 LGAs.