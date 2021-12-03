Jubilation, commendations as Buhari Commissions Nnewe-Oduma Road

Jubilation, commendations and gratitude rented the air as President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Nnewe-Oduma-Uburu road covering 26.27km with 14km spur to Ishiagu connecting Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Buhari was represented by the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Thursday.

He made a passionate appeal to road users to desist from acts such as overloading of vehicles and trucks, spilling of petroleum products on the roads and conversion of road shoulders to permanent parking places, which could damage the road.

“We must all do our best to avoid these practices, report them when they occur and act in a lawful manner to stop them,” he said.

Buhari, who again emphasised his administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, gave the assurance that Nigerians will be witnessing more completion and delivery of projects.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Works and infrastructure, Sir Greg Nnagi, described road construction as the cradle of civilisation.

Ugwuanyo noted that the underlying benefits of road construction is that it opens up the door of economic advantage and boosts the economy of the people.

The Governor expressed gratitude to President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), for bringing the project to conclusion.

He said: “This road will take its pride of place as one of the most critical infrastructure implemented by the Federal Government.”

Fashola, in an address read on his behalf by the Director Highways, South Zone, Engr. Bola Aganaba, noted that the road being handed over was a continuation of the good tidings being delivered across the country.

He said: “I am happy to reiterate that this is the third of many more project Completion and Handovers our country will experience in the next few weeks and months as we enter what l call a season of completion and impact.”

He expressed appreciation for the SUKUK funding, which is currently aiding the progress of work on 44 roads across the nation.

Fashola said: “The SUKUK is currently contributing to progress of work on 44 roads across Nigeria and as we complete them, events like this will hold.”

He commended all the stakeholders both in the private and public sectors who contributed to the actualisation of the project.

His Royal Highness Igwe Patrick Oshiekwe, Ohazulume I of Ukete-Oduma, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, expressed happiness and commended the President for the project.

Road users in the area who were obviously filled with joy expressed their gratitude to President Buhari.

Patrick Ekwe said: “The project is helping us very well.

“It was very hard for us to travel to anywhere, but today it is very easy.

“If you want to go to Lagos from here, you will leave today and come back tomorrow.

“Before it took us a whole day to go to Enugu, but now you can go and come back within two hours.”

Kingsley Nicholas said: “God will continue to bless President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The God that put the project into his mind and for his willingness to help the people of Oduma.

“May the good God continue to bless him.”

For Princess Nkem Ngirim, the project will help the people to take their goods to the market and boost their economy.

Ngirim said: “We thank our able President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering us, giving us access road to other places.”

She added that a journey that used to take them about five hours can now be covered within 30 minutes.

It could be recalled that the 304km Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Kontagora-Makera Road in Sokoto and Kebbi States and Vandeikya-Obudu Cattle Ranch road in Benue and Cross River States were recently commissioned on November 25 and 29m 2021 respectively.

—