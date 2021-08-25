Jubilation as Ugwuanyi approves 60% CONHESS for health workers

There was jubilation on Tuesday among health professionals and workers in Enugu State as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi announced an upward increase of their Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) from 41 per cent to 60 per cent, effective from September 2021.

Ugwuanyi made the announcement when he addressed a delegation from the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), comprising members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and Medical and Health Workers Sector Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), at the Government House, Enugu.

The members of JOHESU were at the Government House, Enugu, on a Thank-You visit to the governor for his unflinching commitment to the welfare of health workers in the state.

Presenting their address, the state chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Ezekiel Omeh, told Governor Ugwuanyi that “we are very grateful to the Almighty God who has chosen you to actualize the implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for the health professionals and workers in Enugu State.

“We thank you and salute your political wisdom to be used as a vessel to actualize God’s will.”

Speaking further, the JOHESU chairman said: “We are aware that in the previous times before your coming in as governor, the economy was good enough to implement CONHESS for us but our agitations for it then resulted in giving us more pains than relief.

“Your approved 10 per cent CONHESS in 2018 and in 2021, you approved additional 31 per cent, making a total of 41 per cent CONHESS.

“You also gave us COVID-19 allowance that lasted for upward of one year when other states, including the federal government, had withdrawn the payment.

“We also appreciate your aggressive investment in the health sector in Enugu State.

“To mention a few, we are impressed and grateful for the transformation of Poly Clinic Asata to General Hospital; Uwani Health Centre to a General Hospital; renovation and reconstruction of Udi General Hospital, Awgu General Hospital and School of Midwifery, Awgu; reconstruction and renovation of Nsukka General Hospital, Enugu-Ezike General Hospital; the phenomenal progress in construction of permanent site of ESUT Teaching Hospital at Igbo-Eno and building of new General Hospitals in different local governments in the state that are ready for commissioning.

“These and other people-oriented projects are simultaneously going on in the state, all for the betterment of the health and welfare of the citizens despite the escalating harsh economic conditions and social unrest in the country”

In their remarks, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo and Comrade Benneth Asogwa respectively, endorsed the address by the leadership of JOHESU, stressing that the workers of Enugu State deeply appreciate all that Governor Ugwuanyi is doing for the people of the state.