The Commanders of the various Joint Task Forces of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are not to report directly to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

This was disclosed by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, according to a statement by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters on Friday.

The statement, by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, quoted Amao as disclosing that NAF and other sister services have agreed to henceforth subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Irabor.

According to the statement, just as it is obtainable in military organisations worldwide, the DHQ was responsible for the command and control of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This, it said, also means that all ongoing joint operations and Joint Task Forces would be directly subordinated to the DHQ and their commanders report directly to the CDS.

The statement added that it was the new line the Service Chiefs had greed to as efforts were ongoing to bring to an end the various security challenges facing the country.

Amao said: When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean all the three services represented as a single entity.

“When we accept the fact that we, the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the issue of rivalry will not arise.”