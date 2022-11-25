JTF arrests two suspected kidnappers in Ekiti, recovers ransom

A Joint Task Force established to protect Kogi/Ekiti States border areas has arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ekiti State, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Michael Ogungbemi, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday.

Ogungbemi, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said the suspects were nabbed during a joint operation inside the forest in the Irele-Kogi border area.

The council boss said that the operation became so fierce that the kidnappers hurriedly freed three victims from captivity, adding that the development provided a lead for the joint task force to proceed with the combing operation of all the forests within the axis.

The Commandant, Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, retired Brigadier General Joe Akomolafe, while confirming the arrest on Thursday, said that the suspects had held four victims hostage for days before they were apprehended and the victims freed.

Akomolafe said that the suspects were now in police custody, while the freed victims had received treatments in an undisclosed hospital.

NAN reports that a school principal, two teachers and a nurse, were, last week, abducted at Irele-Ekiti in Ajoni LCDA and taken to an unknown destination by the assailants.

Three of the abductees were later freed upon payment of a sum of N3 million ransom, while one of them reportedly escaped from the abductors.

The JTF, comprising the military, police, Amotekun and local hunters, under: “Operation Eradicate Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities,” had recovered part of the N3 million collected from the victims.

Akomolafe said: “When they knew that the operation was closing in on them, the three victims in their custody were hurriedly released this afternoon (Thursday).

“This further provided a lead for the operation.

“Part of the ransom collected from the victims was recovered and the released victims are now in the hospital receiving treatments.

“The JTF also succeeded in apprehending two suspects, who are now undergoing interrogation and investigation by the police.

“I can confirm to you that the two suspects arrested are being held by the police.

“Regarding the freed victims, they were initially taken to the hospital, but they have been reunited with their respective families.”





