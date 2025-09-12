JTB Retreat: Governor harps on effective, equitable tax system

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has called on members of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), the apex body for all tax authorities in Nigeria, to ensure effective and equitable tax system in the country.

This, he said, is to ensure the fulfilment of the Tax Reforms of President Bola Tinubu recently passed by the National Assembly.

The Governor stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Joint Tax Board Strategic Retreat held at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ikogosi-Ekiti on Friday.

Governor Oyebanji reaffirmed the commitment of his administration towards the implementation of the National Tax Reforms, noting that the importance of a robust tax system in driving economic growth and citizens’ welfare cannot be over emphasized.

The Governor commended President Tinubu for proposing a far-reaching reform aimed at lifting the living standards of citizens which, according to him, is truly transformative and a collective fulfilment of the social contract that reinforces democratic governance for the existence of the country.

He explained that the key objectives of the bill are aimed at deepening the tax base, enhance revenue mobilization, simplify compliance procedures, foster transparency and accountability across revenue agencies, as well as encourage digitalization in tax administration.

He added that the implementation of the bill next year will reshape process of revenue mobilization and delivery of sustainable development.

Governor Oyebanji charged participants at the retreat which included Executive Chairmen of Internal Revenue Services of the 36 states of the federation to effectively deliberate on the implications of the law to national development which he described as a pivotal shift towards a resilient and self-reliant economy to achieve transformative policy.

ommending the State’s Internal Revenue Service led by its Chairman, Mr Olaniran Olatona for their professionalism and strategic innovation, the Governor gladly revealed that his administration had been able to gear up internally generated revenue of the state from N650Million to over N2Billion within 26 months serving as base for providing critical funding to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

“With the signing of these Tax Reform Bills by the President, and the planned commencement of implementation starting from January 2026, we have been presented with a historic opportunity to reshape how our country mobilizes revenue, fosters compliance, and delivers sustainable development.

“The courage and vision of Mr President deserve our highest commendation as we align with his determination to reposition Nigeria for greatness. These reforms will shape the trajectory of Nigeria’s economy for years to come.

“We, in Ekiti State, are committed to implementing these national reforms effectively and efficiently. We recognize the importance of a robust tax system in driving economic growth and enhancing citizen welfare.

“During your stay, I encourage you to see how we have channelled every kobo generated into projects that directly impact the lives of our people—a key factor in the high levels of voluntary compliance we have witnessed.

“In a tangible show of support for our Internal Revenue Service, I am pleased to announce that I will be commissioning the new, Ekiti Revenue House within the next four weeks.“Beyond this retreat, I invite you to see Ekiti as a prime destination for investment.

We offer a stable, reform-minded government, a highly literate and trainable workforce, vast opportunities in agriculture, The Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ), tourism, and solid minerals, all within a secure and peaceful environment conducive to business growth.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Joint Tax Board, Mr Zacch Adedeji, who commended Governor Oyebanji providing effective leadership for internal revenue service to thrive in the state noted that the theme of the retreat, “Re-imagining the Nigeria tax eco-system: harnessing the four tax reform laws as game changers in tax administration” was apt and critically chosen to enforce President Tinubu’s tax reform nationally.

Adedeji, who was represented by the Coordinating Director of Federal Internal Revenue Service Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar commended Ekiti state citizens for their voluntary compliance to tax payment because of the performance of the Governor whom he said has done the right thing by investing the people’s money on their welfare which helped in moving the internally generated revenue of the state high.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Olaniran Olatona expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji who had been a pillar of support to the process of internally generated revenue in the state which he promised to effectively used for the development of the state and which have brought about voluntary compliance to tax payment by residents of the state.

Olatona noted that the tax system was already equipped for a dynamic change that will bring improvement to the lives of the citizens since it was the first time the country was experiencing such massive reform expected to be beneficial to all.

Also at the event were the Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode and Executive Chairmen of Internal Revenue Service of the 36 states of the federation.

