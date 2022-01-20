JSS 1 student dies after flogging by teacher in Catholic Church school + Video

The management of a Catholic Church School in Onitsha, Anambra State has been accused of trying to cover up the case of a student who died after he was allegedly beaten by a teacher.

It was gathered that 11-year-old Izuchukwu Onwualu was a JSS 1 student of St. Valerian School Akpaka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Onwualu was reportedly flogged in school on January 11, 2022 by his Basic Science teacher.

During the flogging, he reportedly hit his head on the wall and it proved fatal.

He began complaining of a headache moments later and was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day, January 12

A video making the rounds online showed Onwualu looking weak as he laid on a hospital bed moments before his death.

After his death, the Proprietor of the school, who is a Catholic priest, visited the Onwualu family together with other members of staff and allegedly gave the deceased’s father N200,000 to allow the issue to die down.

The school then conducted a quick burial for Onwualu.