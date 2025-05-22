JP2025: Juma Jux confirms date for final wedding reception with Priscilla Ojo

Juma Jux, the husband of Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has announced May 28, 2025, as the grand finale of his wedding to his Nigerian bride.

The Tanzanian music star made this known in a story he posted on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Jux and Priscilla got married in a series of ceremonies that were held in Nigeria and Tanzania, the country of the musician.

The lovebirds held their traditional and white weddings in Lagos in April, following their Islamic traditional wedding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in February.

In his Insta Story on Thursday, Jux joked about his wife’s exhaustion from the multiple ceremonies.

According to him, there was supposed to be another wedding in Rwanda, where he first met Priscilla.

He, however, revealed that the forthcoming wedding in Tanzania will be the grand finale due to his wife’s fatigue from the previous wedding events.

Juma Jux said: “This month, 28 May, we have a JP reception, like the final one, the big one. I am saying it is final because my wife is tired already.”

“With my feelings for my wife, six weddings are not enough.

“I planned to have another wedding with her in Rwanda, where we met for the first time, but she got no energy; she tried, though,” he explained.

Juma Jux further addressed his wife’s concerns, saying “She said it is easy for you just to wear your suit. I sometimes have to go through a lot like my dressings, so I understand her. She tried, by the way.”

While reiterating his demands from the invitees to the ceremony, he emphasised their adherence to the wedding dress code and colour, claiming they must look suitable for his wedding and not let him down.

The Tanzanian music star boasted of his overseas invitees, saying, “Anyway, Tanzania is the final one, and because it is the last one, I will put everything on that.

“My friends will be flying in from different countries: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, China, the USA, and my in-laws from Nigeria, too.

Also Read

“If you are invited, know that you are exceptional, and I want you to come there with positive vibes.

“Because it is more than a wedding, we are coming to celebrate; there will be entertainment.

“Many of my friends, like artists, will be performing live. Make sure you look so good, and follow the dress code and colour of the wedding, because we have to look good,” Juma Jux said.

Furthermore, Juma Jux believes the occasion of his forthcoming wedding ceremony in Tanzania will give Africa a beautiful look.

“This is like a wedding/fashion/entertainment. We want to drink, dance, celebrate, and vibe well.

“There will be an after-party after that, too. I am going to announce where to have it. The whole of Africa will be in Tanzania that day.

“This is a big day for me. I want to see all my friends looking nice.

“Let us show people that Africa is beautiful, let us show people that Africa is the place to be, and I know you can not let me down, so see you there on the 28th, ” the new bridegroom charged.

Post Views: 15