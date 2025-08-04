Joy in Akwa Ibom as ADF distributes rice to vulnerable citizens

There was immense joy among the vulnerable and indigent people in Akwa Ibom State as the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) began the distribution of 15,000 10 kg bags of rice in the state.

The distribution is part of the ADF National Food Intervention Programme ongoing efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable citizens.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno, at the flag-off ceremony expressed gratitude to the Dangote Foundation for its timely intervention, describing it as a critical gesture that aligns with both federal and state efforts to alleviate poverty and hunger.

“This donation could not have come at a better time. Every bag of rice handed out today is more than food. it is a message of hope to struggling families across Akwa Ibom State. Government alone cannot bear this burden,” Governor Eno said.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga, noted that the Foundation’s contribution complements the state’s Bulk Purchase Food Intervention Programme, which has already benefited over 477,000 households across the 31 Local Government Areas.

Governor Eno also used the opportunity to appeal to other corporate bodies, philanthropic organizations, and private individuals to emulate the gesture of the Aliko Dangote Foundation by supporting ongoing humanitarian efforts in the State.

Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Eno Obareki, praised the partnership as a major boost to the State government’s food security initiative.

Also Read:

In his remarks, Victor Ejiro, Head of Operations at the Aliko Dangote Foundation, emphasized that the donation was part of a broader national initiative to assist vulnerable communities. He commended the Governor Umoh Eno administration for its transparent and impactful humanitarian programmes, noting that the Foundation was proud to partner with the state.

Eno Akpan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, thanked the Foundation on behalf of the Ministry, stating that the food items would bring much-needed relief to many families.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Akwa Ibom, who led other council chairmen to the event, assured that the rice would be distributed directly to the most vulnerable across the state’s LGAs.

Also present were representatives of vulnerable groups, including Comrade Ubong Ikpe, Personal Assistant to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities, who thanked both the State Government and the Dangote Foundation for their continued commitment to inclusive humanitarian support.

The event was well-attended by local government chairmen, aides to the Governor, ministry officials, and representatives of various community and interest groups.

Chairman, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area Hon. Aniefiok Nkom, speaking at the distribution in Ikot Ekpene, applauded the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its generous support through the National Food Intervention Programme. He said “we are committed to ensuring that the food items reach the most vulnerable in our communities. Hon. Nkom prayed for continued blessings and prosperity to Aliko Dangote, acknowledging his impact on communities across the country.

Commending the people of Ikot Ekpene for peaceful and well-organized the distribution process, the representative of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, acknowledged their strong coordination and strict adherence to instructions, which made the process smooth and effective.

The distribution exercise was witnessed by delegation from Dangote Foundation, the Leader of the Ikot Ekpene legislative Council, Hon. Nkereuwem Umoh among others.

Post Views: 3