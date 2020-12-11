The International Press Centre has marked the 2020 International Day to End Impunity for crimes against journalists on Wednesday at a venue Lagos State for crimes against journalists on Wednesday, at R&A Hotel, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The one-day event convened a Stakeholders’ Forum on Journalists’ Safety and Press Freedom Limitations in Nigeria.

The forum was also in continuation of IPC’s commitment to deepening engagement and consultations with media and relevant stakeholders on approaches for guaranteeing safety and improved welfare of Nigerian Journalists.

The forum, supported by the Open Society Foundations, was attended by journalists from the print, broadcast, online media, media professional bodies, media related groups, media professionals from the academia as well as the civil society.

Present were the Nigeria Union of Journalists Vice President, Zone E, AlHassan Yahya, representing the President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo; Social/Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Ken Ugbechie, representing the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors; President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Dotun Oladipo; Chairman of Lagos NUJ, Leye Ajayi, and the Executive Director of the Institute of Media and Society, Dr. Akin Akingbulu.

Prof. Olukotun of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State University, Ago-Iwoye on the theme of the forum: “Journalists’ Safety and Press Freedom Limitations in Nigeria, emphasised the need for journalists to be active agents in the struggle for genuine democratic society while challenging media professionals and critical stakeholders to be at the forefront of the quest to restore the dignity of journalism profession.

He also said the Nigerian media is one of the most repressed in the world.

He said: “Nigeria is at the bottom in terms of press freedom.

“This is because of the infringement that occurs almost all the time in terms of press freedom.

“How real is press freedom?

“The Nigeria constitution is not explicit enough about the freedom of speech or abrogation of censorship.

“I think Nigerian journalist take the freedom themselves, the country does not give it to them.

“The political space should be liberalised; journalists must have the right to their work.

“We want to build a country where there is an unfettered dialogue between the ruler and the ruled.”

The event also featured a presentation of findings of a survey on the perception of stakeholders on the safety of journalists and press freedom in Nigeria.

According to the IPC, the survey undertook an evaluation of prevailing situation under which journalists and media professionals perform their constitutional responsibilities with regards to existing and emerging challenges that infringe on press freedom.

Participants in the survey were drawn across the print, broadcast, online media as well as academics, professional groups and media-based non-governmental organisations.

The outcome of the survey showed that a number of safety-related issues are of serious concern to journalists and other media professionals in Nigeria.

“Respondents overwhelmingly affirmed that press freedom in Nigeria is encumbered by individual and collective safety challenges for journalists with consequence negatively impacts on the journalism profession,” the report said.

It added: “The structure of media ownership in Nigeria fuels institutional encumbrances across all categories of media organisations to the extent that commitments of media managers to safety concerns could not be guaranteed.

“The survey revealed that unfavourable working environment which manifests in poor remuneration, delayed/unpaid salaries, as well as poor welfare packages and incentives, constitute dominant concerns that aggravate insecurity in the profession of journalism.”

It recommended regular training and retraining of journalists on safety and press freedom related issues; setting up a safety help-desk for Nigerian journalists by International Press Centre; regular interface with the government to highlight concerns about press freedom and regular interface with the government to highlight concerns about press freedom, among others.