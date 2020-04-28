The Special Advisers on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, were blocked from gaining entrance into the National Assembly Complex by the Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday.

The affected media aides are Ola Awoniyi and Lanre Lasisi respectively.

This was as both chambers of the National Assembly resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Several journalists were also prevented from entering the complex as at the time of filing thus report .

The lawmakers resumed today after adjourning for five weeks as a result of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.