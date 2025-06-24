Journalists accuse Governor’s aide of abuse of office, intimidation

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council on Monday accused the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, of misconduct, abuse of office and intimidation, as well as defamation of character of a member of the pen profession.

The union made this clear in a communique issued at the end of its emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held on Monday.

The communique pointed out that Adeyemi allegedly engaged members and affiliates of his own faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to torture a journalist, Olajide Osoba.

It said: The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council strongly condemn the deplorable, unjustifiable and condemnable acts of harassment, intimidation, and defamation of character on our esteemed colleague and member of the Union, Comrade Olajide Osoba by the overzealous Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Mr Azeez Adeyemi.

“Rising from its emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, the Union condemns the unwarranted threats, assassination of character, verbal abuse, and reprehensible behaviour towards a journalist by Mr. Azeez Adeyemi and a group of individuals believed to be members and affiliates of his own dreaded faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).”

The communique, jointly signed by Comrade Wale Olanrewaju (Chairman) and Bunmi Adigun (Secretary) recalled that the misconduct of Adeyemi started from the May Day celebration when the journalist was attacked and beaten by suspected sponsored thugs

It added: “This utterly unacceptable act began from the 2025 May 1st celebration which our Union, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), an affiliate Union of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) actively participated with her members.

“Comrade Osoba, a bonafide member of the NUJ, was in attendance but later harassed, mercilessly beaten and seriously wounded, allegedly, on the directive of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, while coming out of the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, without a cause.

“This unfortunate case, Comrade Osoba, incidented at the Ibara Divisional Police Station, Ibara, Abeokuta. Following his invitation for inquiry by the police from Ibara Divisional Police Station, the S.A has left no stone unturned in his intentional attempt to harass, intimidate and coerce Olajide Osoba, as he embarked on retaliatory moves by writing two frivolous petitions in which he directly called Olajide Osoba a member of a dreaded cult group, and asked the police to hunt and arrest the journalist using his office as Special Assistant to Governor as basis for this oppression.

“Last week only, police officers from the State Headquarters, Eleweran, came to arrest Osoba, waiting on him from morning till night so as to be whisked away even without prior invitation.

“In the same vein, officers from the Abeokuta division of the office of the AIG, Zone 2, Lagos, came with another letter of invitation while Adeyemi’s boys also continually laid siege for Osoba at the Iwe Iroyin Press Centre.

“This utterly uncivilized behaviour from the Special Assistant cannot be tolerated in a democratic society, granted that any form of assault on a journalist is an affront to the fundamental principles of press freedom and the right of citizens to access accurate and unbiased information. The press must remain free, unshackled, and empowered to fulfill its vital role in society.

“It is deeply concerning that an individual entrusted with the responsibility of upholding law and order would resort to using excessive force and intimidation against journalists. Such actions not only undermine the integrity of the media but also erode the trust between the government and the people it serves.”

The union consequently resolved that Adeyemi, his faction of NANS, and their accomplices are forthwith banned and declared persona non grata within and around Iwe Iroyin Press House, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The other resolution stated that police and thugs’ harassment and intimidation of members (journalists) orchestrated by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State and people alike should immediately stop.

The union equally called for proper investigation into the matter, starting from 2025 May Day celebration brutal incident, stressing that the union will not tolerate or accept any move that will gag its members and prevent them from discharging their statutory responsibilities under any guise in Ogun State.

It said: “That as proponents of freedom of the press, under no circumstance, shall we permit any move that will silence the conscience of the members of the fourth estate of the realm. Our Secretariat is a safe space for press freedom and professional journalism.

“We urge the government of Ogun State to take swift and decisive action to call the Special Assistant to order, and to ensure that measures are put in place to safeguard the rights and safety of lives of journalists as repeated infractions will no longer be treated lightly.

“That Ogun NUJ and its members have enjoyed good working relationship and fantastic partnership with the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, and we shall not allow an overzealous Special Assistant to pitch government against the media, giving government bad image in the sights of the public.”

The Ogun State Council of the journalists in the communique reiterated its commitment to defending the rights and dignity of journalists and maintaining the sanctity of the media space in the State.

