A Nigerian journalist, apparently working with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Peter Nkanga, has written a petition to the Nigeria Police alleging harassment, cyber bullying and threat to his life by those he did not mention, and seeking protection.

He particularly singled out one Ahmad Isah of the Human Rights Radio 101.1FM, whom he accused of putting him and the BBC crew in this precarious situation by allegedly releasing their personal phone numbers on air.

In a letter he addressed to the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, dated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, which he said was a follow-up to an earlier one written to the Inspector-General of Police by the BBC on the same matter, Nkanga insisted that Ahmad Isah must be invited by police and be made to sign an undertaking that nothing untoward would befall him (Nkanga).

The letter reads: “I am reaching out to you because I don’t feel safe. What is worrying me and really affecting my family is that for over a week, the Police are yet to act on the clear threats to my personal safety.

“On Tuesday, 25 May 2021, the British Broadcasting Corporation submitted an official letter with corroborating evidence to the Inspector-Genaral of Police regarding harassment, cyber bullying and threat to my life and others.

“It is over a week now, and I am following up to know the status of the letter and the actions that the police have taken, most particularly for Ahmad Isah of the Human Rights Radio 101.1FM to be invited to sign an undertaking that no harm will befall me, my family and BBC crew.

“This is because the harassment and threats were occasioned by our phone numbers released on his live programme to the public.”

Nkanga said he would not feel safe until Isah signs the undertaking, because Isah is a man of power and influence “who boldly lied on his live show when he told his followers and the whole world that I and the BBC plotted to kill him.”

This he described as a premeditated lie with malicious intentions.

He appealed to the Nigeria police to intervene and ensure his safety, as well as that of his family and the BBC crew.