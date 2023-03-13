Journalist kidnapped in Ogun rescued in Lagos after 45 minutes gun battle + Photos

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued a journalist, Oduneye Olusegun, who was kidnapped by gunmen at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode in the state on March 9, 2023.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the journalist was rescued on March 11, 2023.

The journalist, who was travelling from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was kidnapped at Mobalufon area in his Toyota Camry car at about 7:50pm on March 9, 2023.

The abductors later called his wife through his mobile phone the following morning, demanding for N30 million as ransom.

Upon the report, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, directed the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters, SP Murphy Salami, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, to ensure the safe rescue of Olusegun.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilised his detectives and embarked on technical and intelligence-based investigation of the incident.

Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to Idimu area of Lagos State, where the kidnappers were hibernating, waiting for the ransom.

On sighting the policemen, the kidnappers engaged them in a shootout, which lasted for about 45 minutes, before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Olusegun’s car, which was soaked with the kidnappers blood as a result of gunshot injuries, was recovered by the police team.

Oyeyemi said the journalist was subsequently rescued unhurt.

Mba, who commended his men for their gallantry and professional conduct, appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals and traditional healers, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area.

The CP also warned criminals to stay clear of Ogun State as the Command was battle ready to take the fight to their doorsteps.