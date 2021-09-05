Journalist emerges APC chairman in Enugu

A senior journalist with the New Telegraph newspapers, Mr Kenneth Ofoma, has emerged as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Ofoma, who clinched the position in the congress held at Community Primary School, Ezioha Mgbowo, was unanimously elected along with his 27-member executive and four ex-officio members.

The Returning Officers for the congress insisted on making it transparent through the use of the Modified Open Ballot System better known as Option A4, in which delegates openly filed behind the candidates.

The returning officers called a voice vote and the delegates affirmed their support for the candidates.

Following their victory, a visibly elated Ofoma, on behalf of his colleagues, pledged to take the party to greater heights even as he expressed his gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in them.

“I am overwhelmed by this expression of confidence which to me is an endorsement of my capacity and honesty to turn things around in the local government area and state in general as far as APC is concerned.

“I must say that I’m impressed by the leadership of the acting National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and his executives.

“As you can see, Buni’s leadership has turned the fortunes of the party around for the better, opening its doors for many credible Nigerians who are desirous of contributing their quota, not only for the development of the APC but for the country at large,” Ofoma declared.

He stated further that with regards to the leadership of the party in the state, he had sometimes felt embarrassed with the lacklustre performance of the party in the state to the effect that it had not been able to win elections in the state.

“To change the narrative is my contribution to move the party forward through the injection of new and fresh blood into the system which I represent and pledge to entrench, starting from my local government area,” the party chieftain declared.

Speaking of the Congress, the LGA Returning Officers led by Mr Chukwuemeka Okpara, lauded the conduct of the Congress, describing it as “transparent, fair, credible, free,very peaceful and orderly.”