Journalist, Azuh Arinze, distances self from Opera News publications, demands withdrawal from site 

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, Azuh Arinze has distanced himself from publications by Opera News and Anchor Network about the Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party LP, Peter Obi and attributed to him.

The clarification is contained in a press statement personally signed by Arinze, Sunday.

The Publisher described the infamous publications as “silly and unfounded”.

The release reads in part: “First of all, I want to categorically and emphatically state that I did not grant any such interview or chat to the said media outlets or any other news medium, for that matter.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with the evil concoctions which could have only been fabricated by malicious and unconscionable individuals, masquerading as journalists and giving a bad name to the noble profession of journalism to which I belong and have put in over 25 years. Otherwise, how could these quacks have attributed to me and even attached my picture to something as sinister and unimaginable as these odious fabrications emanating from their vile imaginations?

“The publications are evil and libelous. And they go beyond the ordinary electronic news clickbait, for they were intended to malign me and damage my reputation. They are nothing short of character assassination. I demand that Opera News and Anchor Network take down these odious and criminal stories immediately or they will hear from my lawyers.

“I wish to also put it on record that I am not a politician and have gone about my mission as a journalist in a non-partisan way. However, I would like to also state here that Mr. Peter Obi is one of Nigeria’s leading politicians for whom I have the greatest respect and regards. As the governor of my home state of Anambra, he performed excellently well and the results are still there for all to see. I will therefore never disparage, upbraid, ridicule or castigate him on account of his performance while in office. Should I have any pertinent concerns that need his attention, I know how to reach him.