Journalism Clinic hosts day of memories, reunion for media elders

The Journalism Clinic is putting finishing touches to an event to bring together elders in the news media in Nigeria for a day of remembrance and reunion.

The Founder/Director of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, made this known to newsmen in a statement he made available on Monday in Lagos.

Tagged: “Appreciation Day,” and scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos, the event aims to bring together dozens of Nigeria’s news media elders, aged 70 and above.

Giving the reason for the event, Obe said: “It’s simply to thank these elders – around 68 of them – for working, over the years, to inform, educate, and entertain our people, with little regard for celebrating themselves.”

Apart from the elderly media personalities, distinguished guests, including the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Wada Maida, whose late father, Wada Maida, was an Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), are also expected at the ceremony.

Maida will deliver the keynote address.

Obe said: “We also invited some current media leaders and media scholars to the event, with the hope that they can learn a few lessons from the reflections of the elders.”

The Centre for Research Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD) Library and Museum will stage a mini exhibition of some works of the elders.

“It will be a day of nostalgia and thanksgiving,” Obe added.