Joshua weighs in at career-heaviest for Franklin fight

Anthony Joshua has recorded a career-high weight ahead of his fight with Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua is hoping to record a win which will put him back in the mix for a world title shot.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has linked up with a new trainer in Derrick James for this clash, and it appears that a different approach is being taken with his weight.

Joshua clocked 255.4lbs on the scales, 11 pounds more than he weighed for the Usyk rematch, and it represents the top weight of his professional career.

The 33-year-old had not weighed over 250lbs since the meeting with Carlos Takam in October 2017, although Joshua had spent the majority of camp training to face the taller Kubrat Pulev.

Meanwhile, Franklin came in at 234.12lbs, almost 23 pounds lighter than when he fought Dillian Whyte at the end of November.

The American is no stranger to competing at a weight in that region with each of his fights between 2017 and 2019 coming between 222lbs and 242lbs.