Joshua wants Tyson Fury showdown 

World heavyweight king Anthony Joshua has confirmed he keeps contact with former champion Tyson Fury as the pair manoeuvre towards a massive all-UK clash in the future.

As Joshua prepares for his next defence against replacement Carlos Takam in Cardiff on October 28, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist revealed Fury is on his hitlist for the coming year.

Joshua was asked whether he wants to secure the Fury fight in 2018, to which he replied, ‘yes’ before then explaining that the two speak to each other about the possibility.

“I’ve managed to contact him – he’s managed to contact me and everything you probably see on social is the same thing that happens behind the scenes,” Joshua told talkSPORT.

Joshua also offered his services to help Fury get himself in fighting shape, mentally and physically, as a British license issue still hangs over the 28 year-old’s career and contributes to a near two-year absence.