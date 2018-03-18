Joshua vows to KO Parker in 8 Rounds

With less than two weeks to go before Joshua and Parker put their WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line, Parker has arrived in the United Kingdom having flown in from his training camp in Las Vegas, United States of America.

The huge heavyweight unification fight between our Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker draws nearer by the day.

The fight, at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, between two unbeaten heavyweights, is expected to be an explosive encounter.

However, Joshua is of the belief he’ll win the bout, by knockout in the eighth round.

Joshua boasted: “He’s going to come 50 per cent better than I’ve ever seen him before.

“But what I’ve learned is that boxing is simplified when you incorporate your feet.

“Even though it’s a game of punching people, your feet gets you in and out of the way.

“So if I can transform what I’ve worked on in the gym for the last 10 to 11 weeks into the ring, then hopefully I can get him out of there between six and eight.”