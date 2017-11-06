Joshua vows to ‘eat’ Wilder

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua intends to “eat” Deontay Wilder when they face off in a world title unification fight next year.

Wilder remained on course for a high-profile bout with the undefeated Briton by beating Bermane Stiverne with a first-round knockout in New York overnight.

“The Bronze Bomber” immediately targeted Joshua, who has previously spoken of his desire for a unification match at some point in 2018.

Asked about the prospect of a fight still being on the cards, Hearn told Sky Sports News: “I think 2018, we want to see Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua, no question.

“I was really interested to see the weight of Deontay Wilder on the scales, 15st 9. I texted that to Anthony today, Deontay Wilder, 15st 9. I shouldn’t really tell you the reply, but it was ‘I’ll eat him,’ and the size difference is huge. It’s two-and-a-half stone now between those two.”

Joshua weighed in at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs ahead of last weekend’s 10th round stoppage of late replacement Carlos Takam in Cardiff.