The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Sport

Joshua vows to ‘eat’ Wilder

By The Eagle Online
Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua intends to “eat” Deontay Wilder when they face off in a world title unification fight next year.
Wilder remained on course for a high-profile bout with the undefeated Briton by beating Bermane Stiverne with a first-round knockout in New York overnight.
“The Bronze Bomber” immediately targeted Joshua, who has previously spoken of his desire for a unification match at some point in 2018.
Related Stories

Fury welcomes AJ at Wembley

Joshua scared of me -Wilder 

Joshua says promoter Hearn speaking to Fury about fight

Asked about the prospect of a fight still being on the cards, Hearn told Sky Sports News: “I think 2018, we want to see Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua, no question.
“I was really interested to see the weight of Deontay Wilder on the scales, 15st 9. I texted that to Anthony today, Deontay Wilder, 15st 9. I shouldn’t really tell you the reply, but it was ‘I’ll eat him,’ and the size difference is huge. It’s two-and-a-half stone now between those two.”
Joshua weighed in at a career-heaviest 18st 2lbs ahead of last weekend’s 10th round stoppage of late replacement Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online