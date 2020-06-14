Eddie Hearn has thrown a possible UK bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in doubt.

Despite the potential meeting between the pair offering one of the biggest fights in British boxing history, the financial lure of the Middle East could mean that they don’t go head-to-head at home.

If Joshua can overcome the challenge of Kubrat Pulev and Fury can win his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, the door would be open for Hearn and Frank Warren to organise a pair of fights next year.

And despite the obvious lure of making it a London extravaganza, the purse of a Middle East meet could prove far too big to reject.

Speaking on Matchroom’s Youtube channel, Hearn said: “If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic, (but) we know Saudi Arabia would love to have this fight.

“We had a wonderful experience last time with the Andy Ruiz fight.

“We’ve had offers from China, we’ve had offers from around the world.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing, it doesn’t get any bigger.

“There’s not going to be any country that stages major events that won’t want this fight.

“Everyone will talk about this fight taking place in the UK but it doesn’t work like that.

“We have to go back to report the offers to these people’s teams.

“It’s a dangerous sport so let them make their money.

“It’s a two-fight deal so one will take place in an alternative venue to the other fight.

“If we can do the fight in the UK, fantastic.”