Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight bout with Tyson Fury is edging closer, with contracts set to be exchanged between the two parties this week.

That’s according to Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum, who is convinced everything will be signed off quickly.

All the heavyweight belts are set to be on the line in the all-British showdown, with both men looking to unify the division this year.

And Arum revealed that the fight will take another major step closer to becoming reality this week.

“I talked to Eddie [Hearn, Joshua’s promoter] yesterday,” he told TalkSport.

“Eddie, with the Joshua people, will have the first draft of the contract to us on Tuesday.

“And then I will circulate it to Frank [Warren], to Tyson and to the various lawyers.

“We’ll then get back to Eddie with our comments and I really believe that this is pretty much a no-brainer because everybody are professionals and want this to happen.

“So I think shortly we’ll be able to tie this up and then jointly select the site.”

Explaining the process from receiving the initial contract, Arum added: “When we get the draft we’ll have our input and send them back a red line copy.

“They’ll study it and send us back a copy, and within a week or two we’ll have a complete meeting of the minds, I’m very confident.

“And we’ll get a document that both parties can sign.”

While the fight is set to be set up, Arum confirmed it wouldn’t be in the UK.

“The appropriate place would’ve been the United Kingdom,” he added. “But with the restrictions and uncertainty, we’re looking for a site someplace else – be it the Mid-East or Asia.

“And I’m sure that once we get this document signed, we’ll jointly be able to select the site and get it announced.”