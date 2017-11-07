Joshua seeks new venue for bout 

Anthony Joshua’s next fight could be at the home of English rugby after hopes of returning for another Wembley Stadium blockbuster were hit by scheduling problems.

Joshua unified the heavyweight division with victory over Wladimir Klitschko in front on 90,000 supporters at Wembley in April before beating Carlos Takam at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium last month.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had talked up the possibility of another Wembley mega fight in 2018. But after speaking to the venue about possible dates, he has suggested 82,000-seater Twickenham Stadium could be a more realistic option.

‘Wembley is quite difficult this year,’ he said. ‘We have already been in contact with them and the options aren’t great. We basically want the biggest possible stadium and if Wembley is not available the next best would be Twickenham.’

Joshua is being lined up to fight three times next year, with Hearn hoping he will face WBC champion Deontay Wilder, WBO king Joseph Parker and a WBA mandatory challenger.