British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Olufemi Joshua, has resumed training ahead his next fight with Kubrat Pulev in first week of December.

After winning back his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in his last fight against Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, all the talks was about him facing either Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder next.

But Pulev is the IBF’s mandatory challenger and Joshua must fight him before looking at a potential blockbuster bout against Wilder or Fury.

In preparation of this, the Ogun State-born boxer has hit the gym for the must win challenge billed for December 2.

Joshua was seen lifting weights and punching various sizes of bags in his private training ground in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old fighter uploaded latest video of himself on his verified Instagram and Twitter handles.

He was seen receiving lessons from his trainer, while he captioned the scene: “Round one.”

It was gathered the proposed fight against Pulev was originally penciled for June 20 at the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the bout being cancelled.

Joshua, who has always sold out arenas wherever he fought, is hopeful of hosting the Bulgarian at London’s 02 Arena, with fingers crossed on if spectators will be allowed in.