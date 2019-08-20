Andy Ruiz is “not in great shape” ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua — according to his own trainer.

The Mexican-American fighter stunned the world in June when he managed to stop Joshua to take away his three world titles in the Brit’s first contest in the United States.

Ruiz and Joshua are currently scheduled to meet in Saudi Arabia on December 7 and he is returning to training this week.

However, his trainer Manny Robles has made it clear they will have to do plenty of work before he steps in the ring again.

“We’re working on getting back together this week,” he told ESPN.

“I was hoping it would be [Monday] but it wasn’t, so we’re definitely working on that right now.

“We didn’t have a training session [Monday], but we’re scheduled to start training this week.

“He’s not in great shape, but he’s hitting the gym back home in Imperial. He’s running the treadmill, but obviously we haven’t fully begun training camp.

“Once we do we have [close to] four months to get ready for a fight. That’s enough time to get him in shape.

“Let’s hope we can get him back in the gym real soon and get him going again.”